Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Reaches New 52-Week High on Earnings Beat

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $539.00 and last traded at $534.74, with a volume of 4841 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $530.77.

The medical research company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 84.89%. The firm had revenue of $536.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.80 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.25.

In related news, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total transaction of $202,606.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total value of $728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,274. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 183.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $474.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $419.24.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

