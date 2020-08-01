Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Hits New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $539.00 and last traded at $534.74, with a volume of 4841 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $530.77.

The medical research company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 84.89% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $536.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.80 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.25.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,274. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total transaction of $202,606.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 137 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 26.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 139 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 183.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $474.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $419.24. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

