BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) vs. Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Head-To-Head Contrast

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH (OTCMKTS:BLMC) and Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BILOXI MARSH LA/SH and Fairfax Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BILOXI MARSH LA/SH $20,000.00 275.55 -$3.03 million N/A N/A Fairfax Financial $712.69 million 1.69 $516.34 million N/A N/A

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BILOXI MARSH LA/SH.

Profitability

This table compares BILOXI MARSH LA/SH and Fairfax Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BILOXI MARSH LA/SH -13,800.00% N/A N/A Fairfax Financial N/A 0.95% 0.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Fairfax Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for BILOXI MARSH LA/SH and Fairfax Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BILOXI MARSH LA/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Fairfax Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fairfax Financial has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats BILOXI MARSH LA/SH on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

BILOXI MARSH LA/SH Company Profile

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation explores for and develops oil and gas properties in Louisiana and Texas. The company owns approximately 90,000 acres of marsh lands located in St. Bernard Parish, Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, it had proved reserves of approximately 4.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas, approximately 101 thousand barrels of oil, and approximately 26.6 thousand barrels of natural gas liquids. Biloxi Marsh Lands Corporation was founded in 1936 and is based in Metairie, Louisiana.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Fairfax India Holdings Corporation is a subsidiary of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited.

