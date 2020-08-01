Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) Price Target Cut to GBX 840

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,150 ($14.15) to GBX 840 ($10.34) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 17.57% from the stock’s previous close.

BYG has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 800 ($9.84) to GBX 825 ($10.15) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.31) to GBX 900 ($11.08) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Monday, July 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Big Yellow Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,050 ($12.92) to GBX 1,164 ($14.32) in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Big Yellow Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,000 ($12.31).

Shares of LON BYG opened at GBX 1,019 ($12.54) on Thursday. Big Yellow Group has a 12-month low of GBX 9.98 ($0.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,245.30 ($15.32). The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 18.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,002.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,041.88.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

