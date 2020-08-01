Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Big Lots have risen and outperformed the industry in the past three months. Notably, it is gaining from transformation initiative, including the Operation North Star that encompasses driving top-line growth, cost containment as well as enhancement in systems. Recently, it issued an upbeat earnings outlook for second-quarter fiscal 2020, following quarter-to-date comps through fiscal June well ahead of management’s expectations. Fiscal second quarter comps are projected to rise mid-to-high twenties percentage, reflecting moderation from quarter-to-date trends. Impressively, Big Lots has also delivered a stellar first-quarter fiscal 2020, with earnings and sales outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year. While increased sales coupled with lower SG&A fueled bottom line, higher comps drove the top line.”

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered Big Lots from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Big Lots from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Big Lots from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Big Lots from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.42.

Shares of BIG opened at $39.34 on Wednesday. Big Lots has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $44.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.86. Big Lots had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Big Lots will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 19,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $819,750.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,703,400.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 30,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $1,247,809.86. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,958 shares of company stock worth $2,084,453. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 58.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

