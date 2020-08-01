Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Shares Gap Up to $6.58

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.95, but opened at $6.58. Big 5 Sporting Goods shares last traded at $6.02, with a volume of 75,496 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $123.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.64.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Big 5 Sporting Goods had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $227.94 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 33,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 22,495 shares during the last quarter. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company offers athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, winter and summer recreation, and roller sports.

