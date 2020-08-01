BGC Partners, Inc. (BGCP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on September 2nd

BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th.

BGC Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. BGC Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 6.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BGC Partners to earn $0.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.3%.

Shares of BGCP opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.59. BGC Partners has a 52 week low of $2.07 and a 52 week high of $6.14. The company has a market capitalization of $986.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.73.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. BGC Partners had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $519.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BGC Partners will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BGC Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company worldwide. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures. The company also provides other services that include trade execution, broker dealer, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back office services to financial and non-financial institutions.

