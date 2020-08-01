B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $27.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BGS. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on B&G Foods in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $28.91 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.24. B&G Foods has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $512.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.57 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 6.22%. On average, analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $8,092,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $6,502,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,441,000. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in B&G Foods by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 989,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,903,000 after purchasing an additional 234,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in B&G Foods by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,680,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after buying an additional 222,350 shares during the period. 75.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.