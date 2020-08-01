Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $100.04

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $100.04 and last traded at $99.81, with a volume of 671687 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $98.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura dropped their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Best Buy from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In other Best Buy news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.64, for a total value of $519,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,081,697 shares of company stock worth $90,464,182. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,278,000 after acquiring an additional 783,926 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $230,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,966 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $222,287,000 after purchasing an additional 819,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $217,385,000 after purchasing an additional 105,152 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,221,797 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $203,893,000 after buying an additional 1,277,308 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

