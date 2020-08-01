Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 59.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,344 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 104,259 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,601,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,060,278,000 after acquiring an additional 783,926 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 34.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044,130 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $230,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,966 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 26.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,899,726 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $222,287,000 after purchasing an additional 819,725 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,820,116 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $217,385,000 after purchasing an additional 105,152 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Best Buy by 65.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,221,797 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $203,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In related news, insider Whitney L. Alexander sold 9,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $885,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,218 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $94,285.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,036,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,081,697 shares of company stock valued at $90,464,182 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $99.59 on Friday. Best Buy Co Inc has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $100.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.48.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.24%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.