Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Berry Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 27th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Berry Petroleum’s FY2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Petroleum from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Shares of BRY stock opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.67 million, a PE ratio of -9.40 and a beta of 3.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Berry Petroleum has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $11.72.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $339.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.80 million. Berry Petroleum had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a positive return on equity of 11.05%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRY. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Berry Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 40,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 17,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Petroleum by 250.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

