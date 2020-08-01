Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BHLB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler upgraded Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, June 12th. DA Davidson lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.75.

Shares of BHLB opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $489.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.32. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $33.72.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.70 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 95.25%. On average, research analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BHLB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,048 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $168,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

