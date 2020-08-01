Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 310 ($3.81) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MONY. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.Com Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 310 ($3.81) to GBX 290 ($3.57) and set a sector performer rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 305 ($3.75) to GBX 320 ($3.94) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Moneysupermarket.Com Group from GBX 410 ($5.05) to GBX 400 ($4.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moneysupermarket.Com Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 344.09 ($4.23).

Get Moneysupermarket.Com Group alerts:

LON MONY opened at GBX 294 ($3.62) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26. Moneysupermarket.Com Group has a twelve month low of GBX 3.19 ($0.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 402.10 ($4.95). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion and a PE ratio of 16.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 313.10 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 314.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.68%.

In other Moneysupermarket.Com Group news, insider Mark Lewis sold 13,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 319 ($3.93), for a total value of £44,057.09 ($54,217.44). Also, insider Scilla Grimble sold 14,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 334 ($4.11), for a total value of £49,896.26 ($61,403.22).

About Moneysupermarket.Com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.Com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.