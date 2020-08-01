Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)

Delivery Hero (OTCMKTS:DLVHF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DLVHF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

DLVHF stock opened at $116.00 on Thursday. Delivery Hero has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $105.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.26.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

