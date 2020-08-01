Benjamin David Wilkinson Buys 2,871 Shares of Draper Esprit PLC (LON:GROW) Stock

Draper Esprit PLC (LON:GROW) insider Benjamin David Wilkinson purchased 2,871 shares of Draper Esprit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 521 ($6.41) per share, for a total transaction of £14,957.91 ($18,407.47).

LON:GROW opened at GBX 526 ($6.47) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $625.51 million and a PE ratio of 15.94. Draper Esprit PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.45 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 619.60 ($7.62). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 7.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 473.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 448.52.

GROW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Draper Esprit from GBX 680 ($8.37) to GBX 690 ($8.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Draper Esprit from GBX 617 ($7.59) to GBX 683 ($8.41) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

