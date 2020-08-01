BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.73

BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and traded as low as $7.00. BENITEC BIOPHAR/S shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 5,064 shares trading hands.
Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on BENITEC BIOPHAR/S in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.38.
BENITEC BIOPHAR/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTC)
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B.
Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for BENITEC BIOPHAR/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BENITEC BIOPHAR/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.