BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.73

BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and traded as low as $7.00. BENITEC BIOPHAR/S shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 5,064 shares trading hands.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on BENITEC BIOPHAR/S in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BENITEC BIOPHAR/S stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in BENITEC BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:BNTC) by 82.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.68% of BENITEC BIOPHAR/S worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

BENITEC BIOPHAR/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B.

