Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) PT Raised to GBX 233 at FinnCap

Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) had its target price increased by equities researchers at FinnCap from GBX 169 ($2.08) to GBX 233 ($2.87) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “corporate” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.43% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Belvoir Lettings stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.72) on Thursday. Belvoir Lettings has a 52-week low of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 187 ($2.30). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 million and a P/E ratio of 11.05.

About Belvoir Lettings

Belvoir Lettings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in selling, supporting, and training residential property franchises in the United Kingdom. The company operates the franchised network of high street residential lettings and as estate agents with approximately 300 outlets primarily under the Newton Fallowell, Goodchilds, and Northwood brands.

