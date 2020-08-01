Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) PT Raised to GBX 233 at FinnCap

Belvoir Lettings (LON:BLV) had its target price increased by equities researchers at FinnCap from GBX 169 ($2.08) to GBX 233 ($2.87) in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “corporate” rating on the stock. FinnCap’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 66.43% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Belvoir Lettings stock opened at GBX 140 ($1.72) on Thursday. Belvoir Lettings has a 52-week low of GBX 1.09 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 187 ($2.30). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 122.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 129.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59. The company has a market capitalization of $49.14 million and a P/E ratio of 11.05.
About Belvoir Lettings
