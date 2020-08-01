BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BellRing Brands in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BellRing Brands’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BellRing Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BellRing Brands from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

NYSE BRBR opened at $19.87 on Thursday. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $24.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $257.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.24 million.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. It offers its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Dymatize, and PowerBar, as well as Joint Juice and Supreme Protein brands.

