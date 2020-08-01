Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $251.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company which focused on immuno-oncological therapeutics. The company’s clinical-stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, BGB-283, BGB-290, and BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BGNE. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Beigene from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beigene from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Beigene from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $209.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.21. Beigene has a one year low of $114.41 and a one year high of $256.01.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beigene will post -19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Howard Liang sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.23, for a total transaction of $57,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,415 shares in the company, valued at $32,206,000.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 28,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total transaction of $7,243,709.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,352,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,614,600,814.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 168,633 shares of company stock valued at $35,663,482. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BGNE. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Beigene by 528.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Beigene in the first quarter worth $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Beigene in the first quarter worth $76,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Beigene in the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Beigene in the first quarter worth $117,000. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Beigene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

