BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) & International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Head to Head Contrast

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) and International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares BayCom and International Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BayCom 16.70% N/A N/A International Bancshares 29.42% 8.96% 1.54%

This table compares BayCom and International Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BayCom $86.11 million 1.46 $17.32 million $1.89 5.44 International Bancshares $647.23 million 2.97 $205.10 million N/A N/A

International Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than BayCom.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for BayCom and International Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BayCom 0 0 2 0 3.00 International Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

BayCom currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.64%. Given BayCom’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BayCom is more favorable than International Bancshares.

Volatility & Risk

BayCom has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Bancshares has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of BayCom shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of International Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of BayCom shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of International Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

International Bancshares beats BayCom on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, night depository, direct deposit, treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services; debit cards, cashier's and travelers checks, and letters of credit; lockbox, positive pay, reverse positive pay, and account reconciliation services; and escrow services, as well as facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges. It operates through a network of 22 full service branches and one loan production office located in San Francisco Bay Area, California; Seattle, Washington; and Central New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank and changed its name to BayCom Corp in January 2017. BayCom Corp was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange. In addition, it offers other banking related services, such as credit cards and safety deposit boxes; collection, notary public, escrow, and drive up and walk up facilities, as well as other customary banking services; and Internet banking services, as well as securities products through third party providers. As of February 27, 2019, the company had 189 branch facilities and 287 ATMs serving 89 communities in Texas and Oklahoma. International Bancshares Corporation was founded in 1966 and is based in Laredo, Texas.

