BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.08) target price on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

Shares of BVC opened at GBX 123 ($1.51) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.36, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.57. BATM Advanced Communications has a one year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 136 ($1.67). The firm has a market capitalization of $541.54 million and a P/E ratio of 136.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 113.89 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 68.89.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products in the field of metropolitan area networks; and bio-medical products. The company's Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products in the field of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems worldwide.

