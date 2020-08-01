Barsele Minerals (CVE:BME) Downgraded by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Barsele Minerals (CVE:BME) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$0.60 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$1.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barsele Minerals’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of BME opened at C$0.57 on Wednesday. Barsele Minerals has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.40. The company has a market cap of $52.86 million and a P/E ratio of -33.53.

Barsele Minerals Company Profile

Barsele Minerals Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper metal deposits. It holds 45% interest in the Barsele Gold project covering an area of 38,360 hectares located in Västerbottens Län.

