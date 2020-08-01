Barrington Research Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC)

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $21.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $13.00. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $19.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89. Superior Group of Companies has a one year low of $6.10 and a one year high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $294.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $159.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.13 million. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Philip Koosed sold 25,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $429,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 20,431 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 260,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 10,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 21,063 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

