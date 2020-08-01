Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for FDM Group (LON:FDM)

FDM Group (LON:FDM)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 990 ($12.18) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research note on Wednesday.

LON FDM opened at GBX 930 ($11.44) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 25.00. FDM Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9.03 ($0.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,112 ($13.68). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 920.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 869.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.86.

FDM Group (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, North America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company is involved in recruiting, training, and placing its own IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, project management and support office, data and operations services, business analysis, business intelligence, production support, client training, and information security.

