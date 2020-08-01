Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RBGLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $20.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a 12 month low of $12.76 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

