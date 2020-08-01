Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for ENDESA S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELEZY)

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of ENDESA S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded ENDESA S A/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of ENDESA S A/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

OTCMKTS ELEZY opened at $14.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average is $12.78. ENDESA S A/ADR has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $14.09.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2017, it distributed electricity to approximately 22 million populations covering a total area of 195,279 square kilometer.

