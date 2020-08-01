Barclays (LON:BARC) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 135 ($1.66) price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BARC. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 212 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($1.97) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC boosted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Barclays from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 130 ($1.60) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Barclays currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 151.93 ($1.87).

LON BARC opened at GBX 100.56 ($1.24) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion and a PE ratio of 8.67. Barclays has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.37). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 115.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 124.69.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

