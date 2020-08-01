Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Set at GBX 135 by Goldman Sachs Group

Barclays (LON:BARC) has been assigned a GBX 135 ($1.66) target price by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BARC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.72) price target on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, July 27th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 170 ($2.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 212 ($2.61) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday. Investec upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 110 ($1.35) price objective on Barclays and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 151.93 ($1.87).

Shares of BARC stock opened at GBX 100.56 ($1.24) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 115.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 124.69. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.37). The firm has a market cap of $17.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.67.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

