Barclays (LON:BARC) PT Lowered to GBX 125

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from GBX 130 ($1.60) to GBX 125 ($1.54) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.30% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BARC. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.48) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.72) price target on shares of Barclays in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded Barclays to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a research report on Monday, May 25th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Investec raised Barclays to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 151.93 ($1.87).

LON:BARC opened at GBX 100.56 ($1.24) on Thursday. Barclays has a twelve month low of GBX 1.13 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.37). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 115.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 124.69. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.67.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

