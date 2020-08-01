BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of BankUnited from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of BKU stock opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.00. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $228.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.68 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 15.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BankUnited in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,690,000. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in BankUnited in the first quarter worth approximately $34,029,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in BankUnited by 48.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,331,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,509 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited during the 2nd quarter worth $18,052,000. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BankUnited by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,193,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,414,000 after acquiring an additional 751,318 shares during the period. 96.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

