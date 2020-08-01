Bankia’s (BNKXF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Bankia (OTCMKTS:BNKXF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BNKXF. Citigroup raised shares of Bankia from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bankia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bankia in a report on Wednesday. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded shares of Bankia from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bankia presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Bankia alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BNKXF opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Bankia has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30.

Bankia, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking and Business Banking segments. It provides retail banking products, such as salary direct deposits, mortgages, term deposits, credit cards, insurance, investment and pension funds, and other asset management services.

Featured Article: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.