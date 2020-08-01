Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Bank of America to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

Bank of America stock opened at $24.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bank of America has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The stock has a market cap of $215.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. Insiders bought 71,507,705 shares of company stock worth $1,733,226,720 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 6.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,939,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,145,000 after purchasing an additional 117,726 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 221,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,268,000 after buying an additional 38,905 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.4% during the second quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 977,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,204,000 after acquiring an additional 67,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

