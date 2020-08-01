Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (NYSE:BBVA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

BBVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. HSBC cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 10,538 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52 week low of $2.64 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.83.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.