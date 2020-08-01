B. Riley Weighs in on Park-Ohio Holdings Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Park-Ohio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.44). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $366.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.53 million.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PKOH. ValuEngine upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Park-Ohio from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Sidoti reduced their price objective on Park-Ohio from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

PKOH stock opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $36.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.67 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 79.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 25,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 8.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 37.1% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 7.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in Park-Ohio by 30.3% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 66,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares during the period. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management solution, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and ongoing technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and production components, including valves, fuel hose assemblies, electro-mechanical hardware, labels, fittings, steering components, and other products.

