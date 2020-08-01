B. Riley Comments on Intevac, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Intevac in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 28th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Intevac’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IVAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of IVAC stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. Intevac has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $139.00 million, a P/E ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.23. Intevac had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $28.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million.

In other news, EVP Timothy Justyn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,547. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Intevac in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,528 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intevac by 114.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Intevac by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs and develops thin-film processing systems that are applied in hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

