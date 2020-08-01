B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley analyst L. Krowl now anticipates that the technology infrastructure company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $794.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

AKAM stock opened at $112.44 on Thursday. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $75.18 and a 1-year high of $116.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,267,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 26.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,910,932 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $418,822,000 after purchasing an additional 817,467 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $68,087,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6,529.1% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 362,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $33,187,000 after purchasing an additional 357,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 42.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005,770 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $107,708,000 after acquiring an additional 298,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 4,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $398,664.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,982. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $291,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,992 shares of company stock valued at $3,849,989. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

