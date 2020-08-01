Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Stock Price Up 6.5% Following Earnings Beat

Axos Financial Inc (NYSE:AX) shares were up 6.5% on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $23.18 and last traded at $22.57, approximately 622,818 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 420,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.20.

The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.72 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine raised Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axos Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Axos Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 32.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 27.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.20.

About Axos Financial (NYSE:AX)

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

