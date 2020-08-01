Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Shares Gap Down to $1.05

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.02, but opened at $1.05. Avino Silver & Gold Mines shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 62,139 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on ASM shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,831 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.56% of Avino Silver & Gold Mines worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and 4 leased mineral claims comprising Avino mine area property comprising 4 concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and 1 leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property comprises 9 exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising 4 exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and 1 exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties comprising 3 leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

