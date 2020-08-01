Avid Technology (AVID) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Avid Technology to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $86.45 million during the quarter. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.50%. On average, analysts expect Avid Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AVID stock opened at $8.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $360.09 million, a PE ratio of 274.33 and a beta of 1.35. Avid Technology has a 12 month low of $4.67 and a 12 month high of $10.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.26.

A number of research firms have commented on AVID. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.30.

In other news, Director Christian Asmar acquired 46,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $276,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,311,196 shares of company stock worth $16,252,321. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

