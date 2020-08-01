Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 1,351 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 4.0% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 262.5% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 29 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 27 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,240.51.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,164.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,522.20 billion, a PE ratio of 121.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,884.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,314.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,626.03 and a 1-year high of $3,344.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $88.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.