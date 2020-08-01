Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) VP Susan C. Miller Sells 6,080 Shares of Stock

Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) VP Susan C. Miller sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $723,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $113.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.18. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1 year low of $76.96 and a 1 year high of $141.09.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 35.15%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AVY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Avery Dennison from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Avery Dennison in a research report on Monday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 47,488.5% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the first quarter valued at about $2,282,000. Finally, Robecosam AG acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at about $1,097,000. 88.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

