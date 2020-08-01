Avcorp Industries (TSE:AVP) Shares Up 18.2%

Avcorp Industries, Inc. (TSE:AVP)’s share price shot up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 1,785,502 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 2,141% from the average session volume of 79,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.95.

Avcorp Industries (TSE:AVP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$40.21 million for the quarter.

Avcorp Industries Inc designs and builds airframe structures for aircraft companies in the civil and defense markets in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and internationally. It provides metallic and composite aero structures assembly and integration services; and aircraft structural component repair services, as well as designs and manufactures composite aero structures.

