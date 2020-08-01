Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.78, but opened at $19.64. Avantor shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 9,457,517 shares traded.

The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Avantor alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVTR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cleveland Research raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.65.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $1,224,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 25,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $442,593.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,680.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 34,726,317 shares of company stock worth $552,420,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 64,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 919,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,802 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 220,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 166,532 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48.

About Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.