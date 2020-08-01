Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $18.78, but opened at $19.64. Avantor shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 9,457,517 shares traded.
The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AVTR. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. CSFB lowered their price objective on Avantor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cleveland Research raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Avantor from $18.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Avantor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.65.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 64,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 919,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 67,802 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 309.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 220,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 166,532 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after acquiring an additional 14,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.48.
About Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.
