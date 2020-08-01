Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $23.00 at Raymond James

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.

AVTR has been the subject of several other reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.65.

Shares of AVTR stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.01. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avantor will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $1,224,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 20,886,424 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $332,094,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,726,317 shares of company stock valued at $552,420,898. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Avantor by 538.5% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,915,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,887,000 after buying an additional 4,989,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $66,866,000. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,272,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,213,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Avantor by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,625,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

