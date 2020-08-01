Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) PT Raised to $23.00 at Raymond James

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s previous close.
AVTR has been the subject of several other reports. Cleveland Research raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Avantor from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Avantor from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Avantor from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.65.
Shares of AVTR stock opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.01. Avantor has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.48.
In other Avantor news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total transaction of $1,224,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,422,681.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 20,886,424 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $332,094,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,726,317 shares of company stock valued at $552,420,898. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Avantor by 538.5% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,915,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,887,000 after buying an additional 4,989,199 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter worth about $66,866,000. New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,272,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Avantor during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,213,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Avantor by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,625,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.
About Avantor
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.
