Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Zacks Investment Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The stock had previously closed at $134.31, but opened at $137.12. Zacks Investment Research now has a $112.00 price target on the stock. Automatic Data Processing shares last traded at $132.95, with a volume of 216,893 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADP. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $36,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.