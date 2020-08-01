Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Underperform”

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ADP has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $132.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.95. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $36,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,490. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 9,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

