Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) Given a C$2.10 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

Pi Financial set a C$2.10 price target on Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Aurion Resources from C$2.65 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $86.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53. Aurion Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.42 and a 52-week high of C$2.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 11.47 and a quick ratio of 11.00.

Aurion Resources Ltd., a Canadian exploration company, acquires and explores for precious metals, gold ores, and base metals in Finland. The company primarily holds interests in Kutuvuoma and Silasselka projects covering approximately 70,000 hectares in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt of Northern Finland.

