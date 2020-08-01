Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp Has $6.10 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 3.8% of Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $746,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 93,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total transaction of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,197,444.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

JNJ opened at $145.76 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.14. The company has a market cap of $386.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

