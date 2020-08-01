aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) Receives $9.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

aTyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th.

Get aTyr Pharma alerts:

In related news, CEO Sanjay Shukla purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.27 per share, with a total value of $25,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,132.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIFE. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in aTyr Pharma by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,928 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of aTyr Pharma by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 587,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 358,161 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIFE stock opened at $3.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day moving average of $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.62.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 185.14% and a negative return on equity of 52.40%. As a group, analysts predict that aTyr Pharma will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its therapeutic candidate pipeline includes ATYR1923 candidate, a fusion protein comprising the immuno-modulatory domain of histidyl tRNA synthetase fused of a human antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treating patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease ILD.

Featured Article: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for aTyr Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for aTyr Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.