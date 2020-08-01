Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Takes $98,000 Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in UDR by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 40,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of UDR by 13.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in UDR by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 42,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in UDR by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,104,000 after buying an additional 24,050 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in UDR by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. Piper Sandler lowered UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Mizuho raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. UDR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

NYSE:UDR opened at $36.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 58.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. UDR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.25.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.34). UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $307.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,221,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,501,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,144,934.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

